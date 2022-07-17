Ludacris is hoping for more Fast & Furious spinoffs

HQ

While the Fast & Furious franchise already has a spinoff movie in the form of Hobbs & Shaw, long-time series star Chris "Ludacris" Bridges has spoken out in hope that there will be more spinoff movies in the iconic franchise, despite the fact that Fast X (Part 1 and Part 2) will be the final mainline movies.

Speaking with Fatherly, Ludacris stated, "All great things come to an end. We're shooting Fast 10 now, and that is the final chapter. But that doesn't mean it's gone forever, right? Look at Jurassic Park. That ended. But they reinvigorated it in another way. So I hope the Fast franchise will live on forever. Who knows, it might be our children who continue it, someday."

If there would be more Fast & Furious movies in the future, who would you like to see them based on, and who would you like to see starring in them?