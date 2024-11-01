Lucy Liu and Chris Sullivan face paranormal tenants in Steven Soderbergh's Presence

HQ

Neon is clearly looking to take a Longlegs-like approach to how it markets and presents its upcoming horror film Presence. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the movie revolves around a family who discover that their house may be inhabited by paranormal tenants too, something that ultimately leads to them being tormented in very unsettling manners.

We've had several teasers about Presence in the past but nothing has really explained and showed just what we're in store for, which was also the case ahead of Longlegs premiere earlier in the year. This latest full trailer however does answer a few questions all while painting a very suspenseful setting that will no doubt spook your socks if you watch Presence in cinemas.

You can see the new trailer below and as for when Presence will debut, it will start premiering in January 2025.