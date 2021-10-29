Cookies

Lucy Lawless would like to play Xena again and pass on the breastplate

The fantasy show ran from 1995 - 2001.

The fantasy series Xena: Warrior Princess ran between 1995 - 2001 and became hugely popular, and today very few remember that is was actually a spin-off of Hercules: The Legendary Journeys. Since the show ended, there has been endless talks about a reboot, but nothing has materialised in the end.

Now Lucy Lawless reveals that she wouldn't mind playing Xena again and pass on the torch to a new generation of warrior princess. Here's what she had to say regarding this in a Screen Rant interview:

"Well, I would like to be in some way included in finding the next one. Renee [O'Connor] and I come back as our roles, but find there is the new Xena to hand the breastplate over to or something. And then, she and I can go settle down on Lesbos and run a B&B or something."

This sounds like something all Xena fans would like to see, and hopefully it makes NBC (who owns the rights) reconsider a continuation of the show.

