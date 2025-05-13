Lucy and Cooper Howard on their way to New Vegas in Fallout teaser

HQ

After the critically acclaimed reception of the first season, Fallout is gearing up to return to Prime Video in December. A new teaser leaked from the Amazon Upfront event reveals that Lucy, along with the necrófago Cooper, is embarking on a journey through the Mojave Wasteland toward the infamous city of New Vegas - a place that fans of the games are, of course, very familiar with.

Production on season two has now been completed, confirmed by the official series Twitter account on May 8. As we've previously reported, Fallout has also been greenlit for a third season. This is sure to please the more than 100 million global viewers who tuned in when Fallout premiered last year. Check out the teaser below.

Are you excited for more Fallout?