Lucky: Season 1

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While I have often been quite vocal in my support and positive impressions for Apple TV's various series efforts, if you had to be critical about one part of the streamer's usually quality television projects, it would be that they can be a tad too long. There are a multitude of series that target the increasingly standardised 10-episode-season format, and frankly, many of them don't need to fit this bill and end up feeling a bit dragged out. You can't say this about Lucky.

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The latest television series from Apple TV stars Anya Taylor-Joy in the leading and titular role of the reformed criminal Lucky, who finds herself at odds end with the FBI and a variety of ruthless gangsters over $10 million of stolen cash. It's a show set in California and Las Vegas, a no brakes affair where Lucky is constantly on-the-run, consistently thrust into life-threatening situations, and yet frequently manages to wriggle free despite the odds. One could say this protagonist is... lucky.

Credit to showrunners Jonathan Tropper and Cassie Pappas as Lucky is a damn entertaining adventure from start to finish. There are very few moments when the pacing eases up, as we're presented with car chases, intense on-foot escapades, brutal and often violent fight scenes designed to feel more authentic and not revolving around a John Wick-level assassin simply showing off. This feels a bit like someone took Heat, toned it down and made it less gritty, and then stretched it to be seven episodes of television instead of a couple of hours of film.

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So yes, we're talking about a no-brakes thrill ride, an engaging crime drama project with intricate and clever use of narrative twists and turns, all packaged together into a suave tale where Taylor-Joy steals the spotlight and further shows her skills as a leading lady. She truly is an effective lead in this series, although perhaps this is because many of the supporting characters lack honest emotion and are fundamentally meant to resemble apathetic gangsters and crooks. Sure, there are vindictive supporting characters who make you despise them for how they treat the world so poorly, not least Timothy Olyphant's father figure of John, plus determined and driven FBI agents like Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor's stern Rand, but when it comes it to actual honest and effective emotional qualities, Taylor-Joy's Lucky is mostly in a league of her own here.

I'll also add that the fundamental structure of the narrative doesn't leave much room for many of the other characters to thrive. Lucky is the focal point of this series, as you would expect, but there are only really four characters in this show, as the rest are either minor or infrequent roles who don't have enough screen time to make a clear and lasting impression. Perhaps this is down to the more succinct run-time (when considering a television series) of seven episodes, but it does put a lot of pressure on Taylor-Joy, Olyphant, Ellis-Taylor, and Annette Bening to do a lot of heavy-lifting, and for the most part, they can handle this pressure and weight.

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As we always highlight with Apple TV projects, Lucky also ticks the usual boxes of impressively high production quality and an overall clear attention to detail. This is a premium television show and one where you'll treasure the five-to-six hours it requires to see the final episode's credits begin to roll.

Because of these reasons, Lucky stands out as another television hit amid Apple TV's already stacked and fantastic portfolio of projects. It doesn't overstay its welcome, it offers a tight and coherent plot, and the core cast excel in their respective roles. It's also a well sculpted singular narrative and I do actually hope it remains that way, and that there isn't a push to create a follow-up sequel chapter if it doesn't ultimately drive the wider whole forward in a meaningful manner. As it is, Lucky is simply another fine addition to Apple TV's line-up.