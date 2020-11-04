Lucille has been cast for Walking Dead Season 10

You're watching Advertisements

The Walking Dead may have recently been revealed to be coming to a close in 2022, but that doesn't mean that it doesn't still have some surprises left in store for fans. On Twitter, Hilarie Burton Morgan (wife of Jeffrey Dean Morgan who plays Negan) confirmed that she had landed the role of Lucille and would be making an appearance in Season 10.

For those who are unaware, Lucille isn't just the name of Negan's trusty baseball bat. Prior to becoming the lead of The Saviors, Negan actually had a wife named Lucille, but the TV series hasn't delved too deeply into her backstory as of present. With the part being cast though, it doesn't seem like we'll be waiting too long before we get a glimpse into Negan's marriage before the events of the zombie apocalypse.

Will you be tuning in to watching the remaining part of Season 10?