Lucid shares first glimpse at its upcoming midsize EV

HQ

The folk over at Lucid are looking to once again take the fight to Tesla in the coming years. The electric vehicle manufacturer has presented its first glimpse and taste of an upcoming midsize vehicle that it has in development, and also shared a few titbits of information in regard to when the car could fully debut.

We're told that this car will be priced around $50,000, making it a firm competitor to the Tesla Model Y, but we won't be seeing if this will be a close fight in the EV space for a little while, as Lucid also notes that the car won't enter full production until late 2026. This could mean that a full debut and launch won't even happen until 2027.

Either way, take a look at the car's silhouette below.

Lucid

This is an ad: