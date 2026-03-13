Lucid Reveals Cosmos And Earth Electric SUV's To Take On Tesla Model Y

HQ

Lucid has officially revealed two new electric SUV's called Lucid Cosmos and Lucid Earth, which will headline the company's push into the more affordable EV market after launching the Air some years ago.

The two models were introduced during an investor presentation by Lucid Motors, where the company outlined plans for a new midsize vehicle platform aimed at competing with high-volume EV crossovers like the Tesla Model Y.

Both SUV's will share the same underlying architecture and use Lucid's new Atlas electric drivetrain. According to the company, the new motor system is around 23% lighter and uses 30% fewer parts, helping reduce production costs while improving efficiency.

Lucid is also targeting impressive range figures. Early estimates suggest the Cosmos could deliver roughly 480 kilometers of range from a battery as small as 69kWh, thanks in part to a highly aerodynamic design.

The new models will run on an 800-volt electrical architecture, allowing for faster charging and advanced power features.

Most importantly, Lucid says pricing for vehicles on the new platform will start below $50,000, making them significantly more accessible than the company's current lineup.

Production of the new SUVs is expected to begin around 2026.