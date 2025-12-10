Lucid Falls is a psychological horror game set in a surreal and terrifying world

As part of the Day of the Devs showcase, Eldamar Studio made an appearance to present to the world its upcoming psychological horror game known as Lucid Falls. Built on Unreal Engine 5, this single-player title is all about navigating surreal and terrifying lands to unpack the secrets that they hold.

The premise explains that it all takes place in a lucid dream, where the protagonist has to battle frightening creatures and shift gravity to reach otherwise impossible places, all while overcoming tough challenges and puzzles, and dealing with the surreal and uncomfortable bending reality that frequently shares more and more about the dark truth behind the area of Lucid Falls.

As of the moment, there is no firm launch date locked in place for the game, but Eldamar does state that the aim is to launch in 2026 on PC. There might be an eventual console launch for the game too, but this has not yet been entirely decided by the developer.

For more on Lucid Falls, check out the trailer for the game below.