Lucasfilm unveils Star Wars: The High Republic

Star Wars Project Luminous was properly unveiled in the wee small hours of this morning, with Disney and Lucasfilm revealing the new setting for the evergreen sci-fi franchise, and it's called Star Wars: The High Republic.

In order to flesh out this new-look galaxy ahead of the more cinematic adventures, a team of writers assembled back in 2018 and were given a blank slate, and they decided to use that freedom to go back in time and tell stories from a bygone era. This new era is called The High Republic, and it's a golden age where there is peace across the galaxy. Well, across most of it.

The threat comes from the borders of the Republic, and we're promised that some of the new adventures set in A Galaxy Far, Far Away will have a "Wild West" feel with Texas Ranger-like Jedi patrolling the borders. Riffing on Arthurian myth, they're referred to as the Jedi Knights of the Round Table.

Star Wars isn't just about Jedi, we're told, and we'll get stories about new smugglers, scoundrels, and bounty hunters too, with projects coming from multiple publishers, who'll have the scope to create "vast interconnected stories across multiple years," Lucasfilm VP James Waugh said.

The action will focus on a core group of heroes and that group will expand over time as they fight a new threat called the Nihil, which are being described as space Vikings with a motto that goes: "You can't take it with you, but we can take it from you."

The genesis of this new era will be something called 'The Great Disaster', a series of events that, according to Waugh, "will spin the galaxy into a dangerous new direction" and give new heroes a chance to rise from the chaos.

"Star Wars: The High Republic features the Jedi as we've always wanted to see them — as true guardians of peace and justice. This is a hopeful, optimistic time, when the Jedi and the Galactic Republic are at their height. But of course, into this glorious new era something wicked this way comes," Lucasfilm's Publishing creative director Michael Siglain wrote.

"This initiative will give readers young and old a new corner of the galaxy to explore through rich, meaningful stories. Plus, readers will learn what scares the Jedi."

We're promised stories for every type of Star Wars fan, with the initiative aimed at adults and young adults with writers from many different backgrounds (including the likes of Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott, and Charles Soule), with the first round of content dropping in August 2020, around Star Wars Celebration Anaheim.