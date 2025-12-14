Lucasfilm is aware that David Corenswet wants to join the Star Wars universe

HQ

For a lot of men, Superman is kind of the epitome of the dream part. You get to be buff, handsome, and a friend to everyone. However, even if he is thoroughly enjoying his time as Supes, David Corenswet has his eyes set on a galaxy far, far away.

While Corenswet has said before he'd love to be a part of the Star Wars universe in any capacity, he has said that his dream role would be to play an X-Wing pilot. Recently, he told CNN that he's said this to Lucasfilm. "They're aware," he said when asked if he'd approached the company about fulfilling his dream.

With Superman really throwing Corenswet to the forefront of Hollywood, we can imagine pretty soon he'll be wrapped up in all sorts of roles alongside his DCU appearances. However, whether he'll be able to jump ship to another franchise while leading one is unknown.