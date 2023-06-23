Lucasfilm considers making a TV series about Indiana Jones

HQ

There's a future for Indiana Jones, even if Harrison Ford has hung up his hat and whip for good. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy commented on what's to come for the franchise, while also confirming (for those who doubted) that yes, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is Harrison Ford's last film as the titular character.

"It's Harrison's last entry. That's how we look at the Indy franchise. I mean, truthfully, right now, if we were to do anything, it might be in series television down the road, but we're not doing anything to replace Indiana Jones. This is it. There are five movies that Harrison Ford did. And Harrison is so specific and so unique to creating this role. We just, Steven agrees, we just wouldn't do that."

Even Ford himself has previously commented on the future of Indiana. Speaking with Total Film he said the following:

"This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I'll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film."

Previous gossip has suggested that a TV series could be in the works starring a young Abner Ravenwood, i.e. Marion Ravenwood's father and mentor to Indiana Jones. Something that was also mentioned in a news report by Variety. One way or another, the franchise will continue, and whether it will be a TV series or a sixth movie remains to be seen.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens in cinemas on the 30th of June.

How do you see the future of the franchise, does a TV series about Ravenwood sound like a fun idea?