Lucasfilm and Ubisoft veteran hired by Playground games

The industry veteran Neil Watts just updated his LinkedIn profile, and by doing so, he now reveals that he has a new job. He has now moved to Playground Games where his role is Lead Animator and we assume he will work on Fable considering his experiences.

Watts has previously worked as a Senior Motion Capture at the Lucasfilm division Industrial Light & Magic and during the last few years at Ubisoft as Expert Animator. He has been in the industry for 20 years, so it is a lot of experience Playground is gaining.

At the same time, it is also revealed on Twitter that Playground's Fable team has found their Associate Chief Designer. This role will be filled by Steve Thornton, who has worked on games like Rainbow Six: Siege, Assassin's Creed Odyssey and even Halo Infinite.

Seems like Fable is in good hands, or what do you think?