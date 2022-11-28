Lucasarts boss tells us why Indiana Jones 4 was so bad

HQ

I think we all have some kind of relationship with Indiana Jones. This iconic character, who with a whip and a hat travelled the world digging up lost relics, treasures, and seizing sparkling Nazi gold in a film history that stretches all the way back to 1981. Next year, Indiana Jones 5 hits the big screen, with 3:10 To Yuma/Logan director James Mangold behind the wheel and a very, very old Harrison Ford in the role of Senior Indy.

With that, and with production starting to look like it will be finished before the end of the year, Lucasarts boss Kathleen Kennedy has spoken out about, among other things, why the much-maligned fourth film, Indiana Jones and the Crystal Kingdom, was as lousy as it actually is. And she blames it entirely on the story, and not on director Steven Spielberg. The story was written by George Lucas, Kennedy's former boss.

"You never set out to do anything except make a great movie. And sometimes you hit that perfectly, and sometimes you don't. In the case of 'Indy 4', I don't think there's any specific thing that any of us looked back on, except that we may not have had as strong a story as we wanted."

