Lucas Vázquez reacts to Bernabéu tifo: "I dreamed it as a child, I lived it as a man"

Real Madrid fans paid tribute to Lucas Vázquez during Wednesday's match against Juventus in Champions League, that ended 1-0 with goal by Jude Bellingham. The fans displayed a tifo showing a picture of Lucas Vázquez as a kid at the Bernabéu, honoring the footballer who left the club last summer.

Vázquez joined the academy and later signed for the main team in 2015, where he played as a right-back until last summer. He won 23 titles, including 4 league titles, six Champions League and one Spanish Cups.

Now at Bayer Leverkusen, Vázquez reacted to the tribute and posted in on Istagram. "I dreamed it as a child. I lived it as a man. Proud and grateful, always. Although far away, my heart is still there. Thank you for so much, Real Madrid."

Many of his former Madrid colleagues, including retired players like Toni Kroos or Marcelo, responded to the post, even the official account of Bayer Leverkusen.