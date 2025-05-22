Lucas Vázquez and Real Madrid agree on their separation

HQ

One of Real Madrid's captains is set to bid farewell to the club of his life after this summer's Club World Cup in the United States. Lucas Vázquez, who has been with Real Madrid since 2007 at La Fábrica, has reached an agreement with the club to part ways in just over a month's time.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the two parties have not reached an agreement on a renewal and it seems that the decision to leave the club is now irrevocable as his contract ends. In the world of football we never know what will happen, but after such a long relationship, maybe the Galician could be looking for new challenges outside the capital.

We still don't know what Lucas Vázquez's next destination will be, as he leaves Los Blancos with five Champions League titles and four domestic league titles to his name. Everything suggests that he has offers from outside Europe, but he could also consider different options without leaving the continent.

Real Madrid's plans are on a different path. They are looking to rejuvenate certain sectors of the squad for next season under the command of Xabi Alonso and it seems that after the signing of Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold, they are going after Álvaro Carreras, a Benfica left-back for whom it seems they will have to pay the termination clause.