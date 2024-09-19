Lucas and Spielberg has been "constantly involved" making Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

HQ

Neither George Lucas nor Steven Spielberg were hands-on involved in last year's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, other than as executive producers. So you'd think they wouldn't have anything to do with the upcoming game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle either.

But... apparently they are very much in the loop. This is confirmed in an interview with the Swedish studio MachineGames in The Guardian. Design director Jens Andersson explains that the project is a dream to work on:

"Working on this game ... It's been a childhood dream. It's just one of those [properties] that you think you will never get the opportunity to work on."

When asked if Mr. Lucas and Mr. Spielberg have been involved, Andersson explains:

"They've been constantly involved. We've provided them with regular production updates through the whole project."

So, it sounds like we have an authentic adventure to look forward to, although the duo's track record with Indiana Jones hasn't been great, as their last Indiana Jones movie, 2008's The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, wasn't exactly praised. Creative director Axel Torvenius is however clearly optimistic and concludes:

"I think what will surprise people is how authentic it feels. We are extremely happy with where we are at the moment. if you're an Indiana Jones fan, this will be your fix."

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released for PC and Xbox Series S/X in December. It will also be available for PlayStation 5 next year.