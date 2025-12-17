Luc Besson presents his version of Dracula on 6 February in cinemas

The vampire myth, a classic that has spanned centuries of folklore and human literature until the late 19th century when Bram Stoker crystallised it into a romantic figure, Count Dracula. Since then, countless adaptations of the novel (and derivative material) have found their way into film and television (and video games, too).

Bela Lugosi, Christopher Lee and Gary Oldman have played the immortal creature, while Tod Browning, Terence Fisher and Francis Ford Coppola have directed their film versions, respectively. And now it's Luc Besson's turn to direct Caleb Landry Jones in his new Dracula, a film produced by Vertical that will hit theatres on 6 February 2026. Landry Jones will play Count Vlad, while Zoë Bleu will play both Elisabeta and Mina. Oscar-winner Christoph Waltz will give a new face to a priest, clearly a reinterpretation of Professor Van Helsing as well.

The film's synopsis reads: "When the wife of a 15th century prince is brutally murdered, he renounces God and condemns heaven itself. Cursed with eternal life, he is reborn as Dracula, an immortal warlord who defies fate in a bloody crusade to bring his lost love back from the dead."

You can watch the first trailer for Dracula, in cinemas on February 6, 2026, below. Does Luc Besson's new version look interesting to you?

