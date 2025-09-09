LTA Championship 2025: The six qualified teams are confirmed and the bracket is set

HQ

It's almost time to wrap up the Americas LTA division for the 2025 season, as the LTA Championship 2025 will be happening from this weekend, wherein we will see the three best teams from the LTA North clashing with the three best teams from the LTA South.

With this event kicking off on the weekend, already the bracket has been set, and due to the way it is arranged, we already know where two of the three regional slots for Worlds 2025 are being distributed. Like the LEC, the teams who have qualified for the upper bracket final have by default earned a Worlds ticket, as the worst they can finish now is in third, which will be enough to snag a slot.

With this being the case, while FlyQuest and Vivo Keyd Stars will be hunting for a tournament win here, both will be present at Worlds 2025. As for the final slot, this will go to whichever team survives the gauntlet of the lower bracket and manages to win their next two games and snag a place in the lower bracket final against the lower of FlyQuest/Vivo Keyd Stars. These four teams are 100 Thieves, Shopify Rebellion, RED Canids, and PaiN Gaming.

With all of this in mind, who do you think will be crowned LTA champion and who will get the last LTA Worlds slot?