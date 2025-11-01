Ls Vuelta a España 2026 will start with time trial in Monaco

HQ

La Vuelta a España 2026 will also have an international start: the first stage will be an individual time trial in the winding streets of Monaco, the organization announced this week. The stage, to be held in August 22, will start in the Monte Carlo Casino and will finish in the same spot where the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix ends, 9,6km in total.

It will not be the first time that Monaco hosts a urban Grand Tour stage, as Tour de France 2009 also started in Monaco. Riders in 2026 will also visit Stade Louis II, the beach of Larvotto and Port Hercule.

It will be the first time that La Vuelta visits Monaco, residence of top cyclist Tadej Pogacar, winner of four Tour de France. Pogacar, however, has not raced in La Vuelta since 2019, where he finished third overall and won his first Grand Tour stage.

La Vuelta has not confirmed the rest of the Grand Tour (it will be announced on December 17 in a press event in Monaco), but we know that the second stage will also depart from Monaco. Next summer, Tour de France will also have an international start, with the first three stages in Catalonia, Spain, departing from Barcelona. Women's Tour de France will also depart in Switzerland.