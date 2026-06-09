LPL Split 2 2026: Top Esports in the driver's seat with two games left to be played in total

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The LEC's Spring season has come to a close and many other League of Legends regional tournaments have wrapped up too, but there are some who will be looking to conclude their action over this coming weekend. One such example is the Chinese League of Legends Pro League, which has two games left to play, three teams in contention, two spots at the London Mid-Season Invitational on the line, plus one ticket to the Parisian Esports World Cup.

To this end, you may be curious about the fixtures for the weekend ahead and when the games will take place. If so, find that information below.

Lower Bracket Final - June 13 at 9:00 BST/10:00 CEST



Team WE vs. Bilibili Gaming



Grand Final - June 14 at 9:00 BST/10:00 CEST



Top Esports vs. Winner of WE/Bilibili



The winner will claim both an MSI and an EWC ticket, while the runner-up of the tournament will land solely an MSI ticket, meaning it's vital to secure a Grand Final spot to ensure at least one appearance at an international event over this summer.

Who do you think will come out on top?