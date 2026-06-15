LPL Split 2 2026: Bilibili Gaming survives the odds and defeats Top Esports

HQ

The Chinese LPL was one of the three regions of competitive League of Legends that concluded its spring (or in this case, Split 2) proceedings this past weekend. The aim of this phase of play is to determine the squads that will be representing a region at the Mid-Season Invitational and at the Esports World Cup this summer, and to this end, for the LPL, there was a bit of a surprise.

While many of these regional events have seen the favourite take care of business, with the upper bracket final-winning squad dispatching their grand final opponent rather effectively, for the LPL, this wasn't at all the situation.

After surviving three knockout matches to reach this weekend's event (beating EDward Gaming, JD Gaming, and Anyone's Legend), Bilibili Gaming continued to defy the odds by inching past Team WE in the lower bracket final in a 3-2 manner, all before then proceeding to also steamroll the grand final, where it battered Top Esports 3-0.

In total, this means that Bilibili Gaming survived five knockout matches in the playoffs to lift the Split 2 trophy and claim both an MSI ticket and the only spot for the EWC from this tournament. For reference, Top Esports gets the second LPL MSI ticket.