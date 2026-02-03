LowHigh crowned Tekken World Tour Finals 2025 champion

HQ

The 2025 Finals for the Tekken World Tour came to a close over the past weekend, with the best players from around the world flocking to Malmo, Sweden in the hunt for the lion's share of a $300,000 prize pool.

With this event now in the books, we have a victor to celebrate, with the South Korean Yoon "LowHigh" Sun-woong crowned as the champion, after defeating fellow South Korean Park "Mangja" Geon-ho in the grand finale.

All said and done, LowHigh stood out for his mastery of Bryan, a skillset that proved too oppressive for Mangja's Law to overcome. This led to a rather dominant victory, with LowHigh winning the finale in a quick 3-0 fashion.

This result means that LowHigh is able to head home with $100,000 in his pocket, plus direct qualification to the Tekken 8 Esports World Cup tournament and the 2026 Tekken World Tour too.