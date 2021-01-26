Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Lovecraft Country creator to direct Tomb Raider 2

Ben Wheatly won't be working with Alicia Vikander after all.

Despite not doing as well as hoped, MGM announced that Roar Uthaug's Tomb Raider movie would get a sequel a while back, and it sounded like Ben Wheatly would be directing the project. Then Covid-19 came and ruined the plans of filming last April, which apparently has lead to some scheduling conflicts.

Because Misha Green, who's probably best known as the creator of Lovecraft Country and Underground, has gone on Twitter to confirm the recent reports of her replacing Wheatly as the director of Tomb Raider 2. While she doesn't say anything about why there has been a change of plans, we might at least have an indication of what to expect in terms of direction by her taste in games. Green states that Tomb Raider Legend is her favourite of the classic games, while Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider are the best ones in the modern trilogy. We'll see if that's apparent when the final product hopefully sees the light of day when it's safe to go to the cinemas again.

