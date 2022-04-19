Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 to land on May 20

Netflix has even released a teaser trailer for the third round of animated shorts.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Love, Death + Robots has grown into quite the popular and well received series on Netflix. The collection of animated short stories has already had two seasons, but now all eyes are on the third: Volume 3.

With that being the case, Netflix has set a date on when Volume 3 of Love, Death + Robots will release, announcing that the show will return on May 20. As for what the series will contain and what sorts of stories we'll be in store for, that remains unknown, as the teaser trailer (which you can watch below) features a bunch of footage from previous shorts from the past two seasons.

As for how long the season will be, that has also yet to be confirmed, but a report from IGN last year claimed that alike Volume 2, Volume 3 will span eight episodes.

HQ
Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 to land on May 20


Loading next content