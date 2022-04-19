Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 to land on May 20

HQ

Love, Death + Robots has grown into quite the popular and well received series on Netflix. The collection of animated short stories has already had two seasons, but now all eyes are on the third: Volume 3.

With that being the case, Netflix has set a date on when Volume 3 of Love, Death + Robots will release, announcing that the show will return on May 20. As for what the series will contain and what sorts of stories we'll be in store for, that remains unknown, as the teaser trailer (which you can watch below) features a bunch of footage from previous shorts from the past two seasons.

As for how long the season will be, that has also yet to be confirmed, but a report from IGN last year claimed that alike Volume 2, Volume 3 will span eight episodes.