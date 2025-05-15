Love, Death & Robots Vol. 4

HQ

I've said it in the first paragraph of every review of the various anthology collections of Love, Death & Robots short stories; I love this format. Reaching out to animation studios across the board and giving them carte blanche to create memorable, precise, and innovative sci-fi shorts without the need for a common thread has given us some amazing highlights over the years, and the relatively limited runtime of each episode makes it extremely accessible, to the point where my less sci-fi interested girlfriend is always looking forward to the next round.

At the same time, these collections are quite difficult to judge based on an overall criterion, precisely because of the versatility in production, aesthetics, and tone. Do you just create a kind of median for the quality of the collection, or does the lack of a common thread mean that you have to review them individually? However, that's a discussion for another time, because the fourth volume has now arrived, and I will instead, relatively briefly, attempt to answer the central question of whether Love, Death & Robots is still recommendable in 2025.

This is an ad:

The short answer is yes, this anthology format and the obvious freedom given to the individual studies by creator Tim Miller still provides the perfect setting for creativity and quality. Again, there is a real lack of a common thread, and almost even more than before, the format twists and turns with each episode, creating a huge variation in tone, animation style, and especially length.

For example, we start with perhaps the weakest episode of the season, an animated music video for Red Hot Chili Peppers' Can't Stop animated by Blur Studio that, despite an innovative premise, simply doesn't really root itself as particularly memorable or... well, worthy of holding a place among the 10 episodes at all.

Fortunately, Blur returns with some of the season's best episodes, namely two longer ones Spider Rose and The Screaming of the Tyrannosaur, which manage to draw us into much stronger sci-fi settings in about 17 minutes, with excellent animation and solid storytelling that rivals the series' all-time best. There's also room for a bit of repetition here and there, as we get another diorama-style "Mini" episode from studio BUCK, this time an alien invasion.

This is an ad:

Not everyone gets it right, that's for sure. Besides the RHCP video, Passion Animation's 400 Boys doesn't really manage to justify its 15 minutes, because while the animation is beautiful, this in-media-res format doesn't always establish characters and settings in the most effective way, and you end up confused, not just about the simple plot, but about the tone and continuity. It's pretty clear that these serious episodes benefit from simpler narratives with more relatable emotional themes, as real worldbuilding simply becomes difficult, especially when these universes are always brand new.

Is this the best collection of episodes from a Love, Death & Robots season? No, I wouldn't say so, but neither am I anything like tired of this format, and as with the previous three times, we were disappointed when there were no more episodes to watch.

In other words, if you've enjoyed what Tim Miller and company have served up before, this is still worth a night on the sofa, no doubt about it.