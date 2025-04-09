Love, Death & Robots teaser shows that season 4 will be crazy in May

Close to a year has gone since Ben hoped a fourth season of Love, Death & Robots would arrive sooner rather than later when a VFX artist seemed to tease upcoming news. The bad news is that we've barely heard anything since. The good is that we finally have glimpses of what awaits and a premiere date.

Netflix has given us a teaser trailer for Love, Death & Robots season 4 that reveals the show will return on the 15th of May. The teaser also confirms we're in for a wide variety of weird stuff the fourth time around. An anthropomorphic dildo in claymation, a rock concert made of puppets, enormous horrifying babies, an alien invasion in miniature form and dinosaurs are just some of the things we'll see spread through the ten shorts when they debut on Netflix in five weeks.