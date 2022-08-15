Love, Death + Robots gets a fourth season

HQ

The brilliant series Love, Death + Robots has now been confirmed for a fourth season. Not surprising perhaps given the sheer amount of awards the three previous ones have managed to amass in the past, and that the series continues to be a fan favourite. The news came as a tweet from Netflix themselves and we're obviously already looking forward to it immensely.

No premiere date has yet been announced, but we're betting that the new season will land on the streaming service in 2023 as season three premiered in May earlier this year.

What's your favourite episode of all the seasons and how excited are you for more of this franchise?