Love and shopping: How guilt turns into gifts

Turns out, romantic temptation doesn't always spell trouble—in fact, it might lead to a spontaneous shopping spree for your significant other. A recent study by Ting Xu and Rui Chen found that when people in relationships felt a spark of attraction to someone else, guilt kicked in, inspiring them to buy things that reinforce their commitment. Men tend to splurge on experiences like fancy dinners or vacations to share emotional moments, while women often go for practical gifts that show thoughtfulness and care. Whether it's tickets to a concert or a new outfit, these purchases are less about cheating and more about saying, "I'm still all in."

Have you ever made a guilt gift without realizing it?

