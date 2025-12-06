Love Actually star claims that rom-coms aren't as good as they used to be

For a while, we used to be treated to a lot of good romantic-comedy films, but as with all things, trends come and go and consumer interests change. This has led to a reduction of rom-coms on the big screen, with many new additions to the genre instead finding a home on streamers.

Someone with great experience working on rom-coms, and one of the most popular ones at that, Love Actually's Thomas Brodie-Sangster, has spoken with the Daily Telegraph (thanks The Guardian) about this change and how it has meant that good rom-coms are almost a product of a "bygone era".

Known for playing the role of the teenager Sam in the 2003 fan-favourite film, Brodie-Sangster stated: "It was a kind of simpler time, and maybe that is more romantic.

And there were some greats, like Nancy Meyers and Nora Ephron, who did some brilliant stuff in the 90s: When Harry Met Sally, You've Got Mail, Sleepless in Seattle, they're just brilliant films.

"Things kind of go around and come around, fashions change and, when they're done well, a good romcom can be brilliant. I hope that they will come back around."

He goes on to explain that rom-coms are more or less "reserved for the streamers" these days and that "when the volume goes up, the quality can - not necessarily always does - but can go down."

Do you agree with Brodie-Sangster about the state of rom-coms in the 2020s?