Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Love Actually director to bring Christmas Actually to the stage this December

But no, this is unfortunately not a sequel to the 2003 rom-com.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Richard Curtis, the British screenwriter and director who brought to life some of the most iconic romantic comedies ever - with these including Love Actually, Notting Hill, and Four Weddings and a Funeral - has announced his next project.

As the BBC reports, Curtis will be bringing Christmas Actually to London's Royal Festival Hall this December, with this project being a stage show that will serve as a fundraiser for Comic Relief, a charity that operates in the UK.

There's no word on what the show will specifically be about just yet, as Curtis notes that "it'll be a real chocolate box - or perhaps advent calendar - of delights." What we do know is that this won't be a sequel to Love Actually, unfortunately.

Christmas Actually will be performed eight times between December 7-11.

Love Actually director to bring Christmas Actually to the stage this December


Loading next content