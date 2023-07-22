Love Actually director to bring Christmas Actually to the stage this December

HQ

Richard Curtis, the British screenwriter and director who brought to life some of the most iconic romantic comedies ever - with these including Love Actually, Notting Hill, and Four Weddings and a Funeral - has announced his next project.

As the BBC reports, Curtis will be bringing Christmas Actually to London's Royal Festival Hall this December, with this project being a stage show that will serve as a fundraiser for Comic Relief, a charity that operates in the UK.

There's no word on what the show will specifically be about just yet, as Curtis notes that "it'll be a real chocolate box - or perhaps advent calendar - of delights." What we do know is that this won't be a sequel to Love Actually, unfortunately.

Christmas Actually will be performed eight times between December 7-11.