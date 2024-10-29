Love Actually director is back with a new Christmas film this year

A few years ago, Netflix gave us an animated holiday film that very quickly became an instant classic. The absolutely delightful Klaus is still a favourite in many homes over the Christmas period, but it looks like the streamer is aiming to capture that lightning in a bottle again.

For this year, Netflix has decided to take on the challenge of adapting Love Actually, About Time, Notting Hill, and Yesterday writer Richard Curtis' children's book series, all in an effort of creating an animated film called That Christmas.

The movie revolves around several family and friends and explores love and loneliness, all at a time when Santa Claus makes a massive mistake. The exact plot synopsis adds: "That Christmas follows a series of entwined tales about family and friends, love and loneliness, and Santa Claus making a big mistake, not to mention an enormous number of turkeys!"

That Christmas will be debuting on Netflix on December 4. It is being animated by Locksmith Animation, directed by Love, Death & Robots and How to Train Your Dragon's Simon Otto, produced by Moana and Frozen's Nicole P. Hearon and The Thick of It's Adam Tandy, and all while Curtis is attached as the screenwriter for the project. Check out the trailer for the film below.