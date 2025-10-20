Louvre to remain closed on Monday as police pursue thieves

HQ

You might be interested: Thieves pull off 7-minute daylight heist at the Louvre.

We just got the news that the Louvre will stay shut on Monday as police intensify their search for the team behind Sunday's audacious jewellery heist. The thieves, described as highly skilled and possibly foreign, made off with several royal treasures after breaking into the Apollo Gallery in broad daylight. The seven-minute operation has reignited criticism over museum security in France, with officials admitting weaknesses in current protection systems. Investigators recovered some equipment left behind during the escape, but the stolen jewels, considered priceless, remain missing. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the post below or at the following link. Go!