Louvre heist pulled off by amateur criminals, not organized professionals, says Paris prosecutor

The brazen daylight robbery at the Louvre was carried out by petty criminals rather than seasoned professionals, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau confirmed, in a development that has surprised both investigators and the public. Two of the suspects are a couple with children, while at least one perpetrator remains at large.

The heist, which took place two weeks ago, saw thieves park a stolen truck outside the museum, use a furniture lift to reach the first floor, smash into one of the most ornate rooms, and escape on scooters with crown jewels valued at €88 million (£76m), all in less than seven minutes. Among the stolen items were Napoleon I's emerald and diamond necklace and a diadem set with 212 pearls and nearly 2,000 diamonds that once belonged to Empress Eugénie.

Amateur mistakes leave clues

French media reports suggest the thieves were amateurs, as they reportedly dropped some of the most precious jewels during their escape and left behind tools and items potentially bearing their DNA. Beccuau emphasized that the suspects hail from Seine-Saint-Denis, one of France's poorest departments, and have prior criminal records, including previous convictions for theft.

So far, four people have been charged. The 37-year-old man faces organized theft and criminal conspiracy, while his partner has been charged with complicity in organized theft. Two additional men, including a 39-year-old previously under judicial supervision, were also charged but have only partially admitted involvement. Three others arrested in connection with the raid were freed without charge.

Investigators are pursuing all leads, including the parallel market, in hopes of recovering the stolen jewels. "It could be used for money laundering, it could be used for trade; all leads are being explored," Beccuau said, without revealing details of the ongoing investigation.

Despite the sophistication of the operation, the prosecutor ruled out involvement from France's organized crime elite, describing the theft as "a type of delinquency that we do not generally associate with the upper echelons" of criminal networks.