Lou's Lagoon to launch in August, a demo is now available to play

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If you are interested in Tiny Roar's cosy exploration and crafting adventure, Lou's Lagoon, and are eager to hear more about the game and what it intends to offer fans, we have some interesting news to share.

As part of the Wholesome Games Showcase, it was just confirmed that a demo for the game has dropped and is now available to check out, so you can experience the opening portion of the wider story.

And why is now the time for a demo, you ask? Lou's Lagoon is almost ready to launch, as it was also revealed that the game will be debuting on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch as soon as August 27.

So what are you waiting for, go and check out the game!