Loungefly launches a new Hello Kitty collab today

HQ

We're still celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hello Kitty, and a lot of brands are getting in on the party, adding the beloved mascot to their latest line of products. Now, Loungefly has once more teamed up with Sanrio for a new line of bags.

The official launch date is today, the 3rd of January, with bags featuring Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, and a few more favourites as well. As you'd expect with Loungefly, these bags don't come too cheap, and most of the products are around $70 if not more.

Already, though, you can see how popular these items are, as the pre-orders have sold out on some retailers, so if you're looking to get one of these accessories, now's the time to act.

This is an ad: