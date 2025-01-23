Loungefly launch backpacks with wings for the new Captain America movie

HQ

Sam Wilson combines his past as The Falcon, and his present role as Captain America with his current suit, as shown by the fact he's not only rocking Steve Rogers' shield, but his wings as well.

Loungefly have taken that design and ran with it, as shown in their new backpacks released ahead of the premiere of Captain America: Brave New World. There's a mini backpack, crossbody bag, and zip wallet.

The wallet unfortunately doesn't feature any pop-out wings, but the cross-body bag and mini backpack both allow you to flex your inner Sam Wilson. Just be sure you've already got a wallet pretty packed already, as you're going to spend a decent amount on these backpacks. $80 for the mini, $70 for the crossbody bag, and $40 for the wallet.

Marvel Studios

