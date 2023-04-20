Louis Leterrier to round out the Fast franchise as Fast 11 director

HQ

Universal is still very committed to making sure that the world knows that Fast X is coming next month, and this includes releasing yet another trailer for the film last night. But, just because the blockbuster is on its way doesn't mean that there isn't any focus on the future.

And we say this as the production company has now revealed who will be serving as the director of Fast 11, a movie that is slated to be the grand finale of the long-running Fast and Furious franchise.

Picking up where he left off as the director of Fast X (a role he accepted after Justin Lin had to step away), Louis Leterrier will also be directing the follow-up and final flick in the main series, as Variety reports.

As all eyes are on Fast X currently, there is not much to add about this final movie, but no doubt we'll have an idea of where it will take Dominic Toretto and his family once the credits roll on the upcoming instalment.