Lotus unveils concept car described as the "future of intelligent performance vehicles"

Car manufacturers love to use keywords to make future projects sound mind-blowingly special. Lotus is the next to buy into this trend, as the car maker has unveiled a concept vehicle known as the Theory 1, a model that claims to be the "future of intelligent performance vehicles".

As for what this means, Lotus has looked to explain it by commenting on a few features and elements it will offer, including Lotuswear, a new driver system that uses technology like adaptive robotic textile material, haptic feedback on its wheel and seats, and a variety of drive modes, all to "evoke a sense of raw emotion and pure excitement".

Adding to this is a variety of analogue and digital features that feedback the driver with information, a construction that uses fewer and more sustainable materials, and an electric drivetrain that has been constructed similarly to a Formula 1 car to take the forces from the suspension and reduce complexity and weight.

Needless to say, it's a very unique and interesting premise that hopefully we'll eventually see on roads, although there's no mention as to whether this will ever happen.

