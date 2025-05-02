Lotus honours one of the greatest racing drivers of all-time with exclusive Emira model

HQ

Lotus has announced a special and exclusive new variant of the Emira model that intends to pay homage to one of its greatest motorsport drivers. Jim Clark, who raced for Lotus in various competitions in the 1960s, is the inspiration behind the Emira Clark Edition, a lovely themed model that is making its arrival and debuting at the Miami Grand Prix this weekend.

Lotus has taken the Emira design and given it an update in Clark Racing Green, all while seeing the car also having a contrasting black roof, silver mirrors, a yellow racing stripe, a yellow exhaust, and even yellow pinstripes too, all of which are designed to resemble Clark's 1965 Indianapolis 500-winning Lotus Type 38.

On the inside, the car has sports seats and a design that is driver-focussed with seats upholstered in Alcantara and black leather. It has a wooden sixties-style gear knob, commemorative badging with tartan from Clark's home area of Lochcarron, Scotland, and as this edition will be limited, each will come emblazoned with treadplates with a number of 1-60 on it.

As the Emira is the model of choice, under the hood will be a 3.5-litre V6 engine that has been supercharged to kick out 400 hp. It has a six-speed manual gearbox with limited-slip differential, all of which is meant to combine to deliver a tactile and real-feeling driving experience.

This is an ad:

Each of the 60 Emira Clark Editions will be going on sale for £115,000 in the UK or for €140,000 in Germany.