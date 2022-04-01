Lotus has revealed the world's first electric "Hyper-SUV"

HQ

The British automobile manufacturer Lotus has revealed its take on the world's first electric "Hyper-SUV". Known as the Eletre, the all-electric car boasts a 600HP engine that can deliver 0-60mph in less than three seconds.

As the announcement press release states, the design of the Eletre is a combination of the Emira sports car and the all-electric Evija hypercar, which have been brought together to create the world's first Hyper-SUV.

The vehicle is regarded as the most connected Lotus ever, with it packed with "pioneering technology" on top of sport performance packages. It's said to offer four-wheel-drive, have a battery that can offer 400km (248 miles) on just 20 minutes worth of charge, with a maximum full battery range of 600km (373 miles).

"The Eletre, our Hyper-SUV, is a new performance car from an iconic performance car brand and it will appeal to independent-minded and adventurous driving enthusiasts - those who love the thrill of driving," said Qingfeng Feng, Group Lotus' CEO.

Feng continued, "the Eletre will make Lotus accessible to a whole new audience. It is a compelling alternative for those who desire a true driver's car but whose lifestyle demands something more practical than a traditional sports car. And it is only the start for Lotus - there is much more to come."

It's noted that the Eletre is the "first in a new range of premium lifestyle performance electric vehicles" coming from Lotus' production facility in Wuhan, China. Yet despite where the car has been built, the press release states, "the car has been 'Born British, Raised Globally', with design led by the UK, supported by collaborative work with teams in China, Sweden and Germany."

As for when the Eletre will start appearing on roads, we're told that the first deliveries will start in 2023 in China, the UK, and Europe.