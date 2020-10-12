Lots of Wolfenstein games on sale for MachineGames' 10 year Anniversary

You're watching Advertisements

With the occasion of MachineGames' 10th anniversary, Bethesda announced an incredible series of discounts throughout October. Notably, MachineGames' entire catalog of Wolfenstein games will be discounted across all platforms for which the games are available.

To find out all the discounts, you can see the list below:

Xbox: October 13-20

Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack - 50% off

Wolfenstein: The New Order - 50% off

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - 50% off

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - 50% off

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition - 67% off

Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection - 60% discount

Steam: October 8-12

Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack - 50% off

Wolfenstein: The New Order - 50% off

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - 50% off

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - 50% off

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition - 67% off

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Season Pass - 33% off

Wolfenstein: Youngblood - 35% off

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition - 50% off

Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot VR - 50% off

Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection - 46% off

PlayStation: September 30 - October 14

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition - 67% off

PlayStation: October 14-28

Wolfenstein: The New Order - 50% off

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - 50% off

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - 50% off

Wolfenstein: Youngblood - 50% off

You're watching Advertisements

Switch: October 10-17

Wolfenstein: Youngblood - 50% off