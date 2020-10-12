English
news
Lots of Wolfenstein games on sale for MachineGames' 10 year Anniversary

Lots of promotions for all the platforms.

With the occasion of MachineGames' 10th anniversary, Bethesda announced an incredible series of discounts throughout October. Notably, MachineGames' entire catalog of Wolfenstein games will be discounted across all platforms for which the games are available.

To find out all the discounts, you can see the list below:

Xbox: October 13-20
Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack - 50% off
Wolfenstein: The New Order - 50% off
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - 50% off
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - 50% off
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition - 67% off
Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection - 60% discount

Steam: October 8-12
Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack - 50% off
Wolfenstein: The New Order - 50% off
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - 50% off
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - 50% off
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition - 67% off
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Season Pass - 33% off
Wolfenstein: Youngblood - 35% off
Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition - 50% off
Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot VR - 50% off
Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection - 46% off

PlayStation: September 30 - October 14
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition - 67% off

PlayStation: October 14-28
Wolfenstein: The New Order - 50% off
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - 50% off
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - 50% off
Wolfenstein: Youngblood - 50% off

Switch: October 10-17
Wolfenstein: Youngblood - 50% off

