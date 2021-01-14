Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Gamereactor
news
Resident Evil Village

Lots of Resident Evil Village news and gameplay coming next week

We're also told to expect information about the franchise in general, so will we see the upcoming movie or TV shows?

Lucasfilm Games, Bethesda, Ubisoft, CD Projekt and Nintendo have made sure that this year started with a bang in terms of news this week, and Capcom is ready to be tagged in next week.

The Japanese company has announced that it'll be having a Resident Evil Village stream at 10 PM GMT / 11 PM CET on January 21, and that we'll see both a new trailer and a gameplay walkthrough, along with more information about the game. Maybe this means that they'll finally give us a release date as well?

It doesn't stop there either, as we're told that there will be news about the Resident Evil franchise too, so it could be time for the first official look at the Resident Evil movie reboot or one of the upcoming shows. We'll see next Thursday.

Resident Evil Village

