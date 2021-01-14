Lots of Resident Evil Village news and gameplay coming next week

You're watching Advertisements

Lucasfilm Games, Bethesda, Ubisoft, CD Projekt and Nintendo have made sure that this year started with a bang in terms of news this week, and Capcom is ready to be tagged in next week.

The Japanese company has announced that it'll be having a Resident Evil Village stream at 10 PM GMT / 11 PM CET on January 21, and that we'll see both a new trailer and a gameplay walkthrough, along with more information about the game. Maybe this means that they'll finally give us a release date as well?

It doesn't stop there either, as we're told that there will be news about the Resident Evil franchise too, so it could be time for the first official look at the Resident Evil movie reboot or one of the upcoming shows. We'll see next Thursday.