Lots of people are asking Microsoft to bring back StarCraft

During Tokyo Game Show late last week, the Xbox boss Phil Spencer and Xbox corporate vice president Sarah Bond had a Q&A for media and fans. One of the questions that was asked was which IP that is most requested to be revived by Xbox, to which Bond had a slightly surprising answer.

It turns out people are really hoping Microsoft will bring StarCraft back, now that it actually looks like the acquisition of Activision Blizzard will happen. And fortunately enough, it doesn't seem tom be anything Microsoft is ruling out, as Bond also added: "It will be fun to see if we can do something with that in the future"

You can check out the full question and Bond's reply in the X post below. Which franchise would you like to see revived by Xbox?