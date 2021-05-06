Lots of new gaming companies confirmed for E3

You're watching Advertisements

After a year's hiatus, E3 is finally back this year. This means more game announcements and big news than any other occasion during the year. As you know, Konami recently dropped out and Sony is not participating, but the organisers had already before confirmed a strong participating line-up - and now it's just gotten even better.

On Twitter, they have now announced that the following companies will also participate:



Bandai Namco



Binge



Devious Eye Entertainment



Freedom Games



Gearbox Entertainment



Sega



Square Enix



Turtle Beach



Verizon



Xseed Games/Marvelous USA



The all-digital E3 2021 runs from 12-15 June and we will of course be covering all of it, so make sure to check in often for news aplenty.