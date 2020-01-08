LOTR: Gollum won't look like Andy Serkis

Daedalic Entertainment hasn't shared a lot of details about The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, but in the latest issue of Edge (as shared by PC Gamer), we get a deeper look at the project, including the fact he won't look like Andy Serkis from the films.

"We don't want to displease the folks who have only see the movies. But in short, he doesn't look like Andy Serkis. We started with the person he was and then evolved him. You can see that this was once something like a human being, before the Ring corrupted him," senior producer Kai Fiebig said.

"We have more storytelling possibilities than the movies ever had, and for us, it was very important to show a different set of emotions. We need somebody you could almost love, and on the other hand somebody you can really be afraid of. And at some points, trust me, you will fear him."

The article also explains that the game, due out next year, is a stealth game that focuses on platforming and climbing. The focus will be on the character himself, turning between Gollum and Sméagol, rather than a variety of gameplay skills.

"It's not just choosing to be Sméagol or Gollum, because for Gollum as an entity it's not that easy. Each personality is being attacked by the other; each has to defend himself," designer Martin Wilkes explained.

The narrative will also take you in various directions depending on what choices you make as well, although it's confined to the overall narrative of the existing Lord of the Rings franchise.

Are you excited to see more of Gollum?