Lost Words: Beyond the Page will land on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC in April

After being exclusive for Google Stadia users for about a year, Lost Words: Beyond the Page is finally coming to other platforms as well.

Announced back in 2018, this narrative adventure was first released to Stadia in March 2020. Now, the exclusive deal is almost over.

Via Twitter, publisher Modus Games and developer Sketchbook Games revealed that "Lost Words: Beyond the Page is launching April 6 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC".

According to its official description on Steam, "Lost Words is an atmospheric narrative adventure takes place in the personal diary entries belonging to a young girl named Izzy that will unfold as you explore a fantasy land where words hold immense power".

You can also find a free demo on its Steam page.

Have you played Lost Words on Stadia already? If not yet but you want to give it a try, which platform would you choose?