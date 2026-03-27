Lost star will play Freya in the God of War series

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It seemed like many of us were pretty excited about Amazon and PlayStation's upcoming God of War TV series after learning that Ryan Hurst will play Kratos, Callum Vinson will play Atreus and Alastair Duncan will return as Mimir, but the first look at the show didn't exactly increase the hype for most. Tonight's announcement will hopefully help a bit.

Variety confirms that Sonya Walger will be Freya in the God of War series when it debuts next year. The British actor is probably best known as Penny Widmore in the amazing ABC series Lost, and it'll be interesting to see her interpretation of "the Witch in the Woods"/Odin's ex-wife/Baldur's mother.

This means that one of the very few major roles that hasn't been cast yet is who's playing Faye, Atreus' Mother and Kratos' second wife. Could it be because they're still hoping that Daredevil star Deborah Ann Woll will reprise the role she played in God of War: Ragnarök? It would make sense. Especially because of the rumours about Faye being the playable character in an upcoming God of War game.