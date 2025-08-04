Lost Soul Aside shows swift combos and flashy weapons in new trailer

HQ

Lost Soul Aside releases in just a few weeks, and ahead of its anticipated launch we've got a look at all the weapons you can use to take down your enemies in the upcoming fast-paced action game.

In the trailer below, you get a look at the lightning-fast sword, the devastating greatsword, the lengthy poleblade and the wicked scythe. Each of these weapons have their pros and cons, but even with bigger weapons like the greatsword, it doesn't seem like any of them can really slow you down when it comes to attacking.

The aim of the game will of course be to use all of the weapons in beautiful combos that see you swipe an enemy into the air with your sword before switching out to a bigger blade and slamming them back to the ground. If you time your button presses right with combos too, you can become even stronger, dealing more damage to the foes you'll face.

Lost Soul Aside launches on the 29th of August for PC and PS5.