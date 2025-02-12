Lost Soul Aside launches on the 30th of May

HQ

Stylish action-RPG from UltiZero Games, Lost Soul Aside, just got a firm release date, and pre-orders are open now for this mix of future and fantasy.

With super-fast action and some impressive visuals, Lost Soul Aside looks like it'll slot nicely into the Spring releases this year. As well as its release date announcement, the game also got a sweet new trailer, showcasing its story, gameplay, and more.

The game focuses around you trying to save your sister, fighting some massive monsters in order to accomplish that objective. Lost Soul Aside will release on the 30th of May, 2025 for PS5 and PC.